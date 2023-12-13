The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) welcome in the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.

Lamar is 4-1 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

Louisiana is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns record 61.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 57.4 the Cardinals give up.

Louisiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.

Lamar has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

This season the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Akasha Davis: 12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG%

12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG%

5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 4.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 24.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Schedule