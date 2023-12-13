The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rice Owls (3-6) at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 126th.

The Cardinals score only 1.2 fewer points per game (77.8) than the Owls give up to opponents (79).

Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it scores more than 79 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.0.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 8.0 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (78.5).

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word made more triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule