Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Darrion Williams: 10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 14.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 8.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|282nd
|69.3
|Points Scored
|70.5
|266th
|18th
|60.7
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|273rd
|119th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|30.5
|292nd
|143rd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|327th
|238th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.0
|60th
|261st
|11.8
|Assists
|11.0
|301st
|188th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|8.0
|4th
