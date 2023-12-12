Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Starr County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Starr County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zapata High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Roma, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.