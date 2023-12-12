Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes two games with a Southland team on the court. Among those contests is the Northwestern State Demons playing the UL Monroe Warhawks.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northwestern State Demons at UL Monroe Warhawks
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|McNeese Cowgirls at LSU Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|SEC Network+
