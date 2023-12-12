In one of the many compelling matchups on the soccer schedule today, Internazionale Milan and Real Sociedad take the pitch in a UEFA Champions League match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch UEFA Champions League: Internazionale Milan vs Real Sociedad

  • League: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.