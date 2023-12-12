Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Pecos County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pecos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Iraan High School at Fort Davis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fort Davis, TX

Fort Davis, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Buena Vista High School