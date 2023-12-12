Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Moore County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dimmitt High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dumas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.