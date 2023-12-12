Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jones County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Jones County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anson High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olney High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
