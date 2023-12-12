Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaines County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gaines County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminole High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: New Home, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
