Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Ellis County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Life High School Waxahachie at Everman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian Heritage High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ferris High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
