Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Dickens County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aspermont High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
