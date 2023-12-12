Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coke County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Coke County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Coke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robert Lee High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Roby, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
