Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Clay County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Valley High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henrietta High School at Nocona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Nocona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
