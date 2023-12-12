Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Childress County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Childress County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Childress County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amarillo High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
