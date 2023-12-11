On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Tyler Seguin going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seguin stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 17.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:42 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:03 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.