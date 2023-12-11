The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) square off against the Utah Jazz (7-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder and Jordan Clarkson of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, KJZZ

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 138-136 in OT, on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 38 points, and also had five rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 38 5 5 5 1 0 Jalen Williams 28 5 2 3 1 1 Chet Holmgren 21 7 1 0 3 1

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per game.

Josh Giddey puts up 11.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Jalen Williams posts 17.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.6 4.2 6.5 2.9 1.1 1.1 Chet Holmgren 18.6 8.1 2.4 0.8 2.7 1.4 Josh Giddey 10.7 5.8 3.1 1.1 0.2 1.2 Jalen Williams 13.3 3.2 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.7 Isaiah Joe 11.4 2.9 1.2 1 0.5 2.8

