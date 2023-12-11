Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Jazz on December 11, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, John Collins and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center.
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|0.5 (Over: -204)
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.5 points per game average is 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
|1.5 (Over: -102)
- Chet Holmgren's 17.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
- Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.
- He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- Monday's over/under for Josh Giddey is 11.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
- He has collected 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Giddey averages 4.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Giddey, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Collins' 14.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 8.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Collins has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: -169)
- Monday's over/under for Jordan Clarkson is 16.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 17.1.
- He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
- Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
- Clarkson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
