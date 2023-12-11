You can find player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, John Collins and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -204)
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.5 points per game average is 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -102)
  • Chet Holmgren's 17.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
  • Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.
  • He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)
  • Monday's over/under for Josh Giddey is 11.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
  • He has collected 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Giddey averages 4.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • Giddey, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • Collins' 14.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 8.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Collins has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • Monday's over/under for Jordan Clarkson is 16.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 17.1.
  • He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
  • Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
  • Clarkson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

