Thunder vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - December 11
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Utah Jazz (7-15) on Monday, December 11 at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Thunder won on Friday 138-136 against the Warriors in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 38 points led the Thunder in the win.
Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Williams
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|17.9
|4.2
|3.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and KJZZ
