Thunder vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-15) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.
Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-12.5
|232.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 232.5 points in 10 of 21 games this season.
- The average total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 232.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder have gone 15-6-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won nine, or 75%, of those games.
- Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -800.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 88.9%.
Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info
Thunder vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|10
|47.6%
|119.7
|230.7
|112.5
|232.2
|230
|Jazz
|9
|40.9%
|111
|230.7
|119.7
|232.2
|229
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Thunder have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- In home games, Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-2-0).
- The Thunder put up 119.7 points per game, equal to what the Jazz give up.
- Oklahoma City is 11-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall when scoring more than 119.7 points.
Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|15-6
|0-0
|12-9
|Jazz
|11-11
|0-0
|12-10
Thunder vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Thunder
|Jazz
|119.7
|111
|6
|23
|11-2
|8-4
|11-2
|6-6
|112.5
|119.7
|13
|25
|9-3
|8-3
|8-4
|6-5
