The Utah Jazz (7-15), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will try to stop a five-game road losing skid at the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Jazz matchup.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (scoring 119.7 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +152 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -192 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.0 points per game (23rd in NBA) while giving up 119.7 per contest (25th in league).

The two teams average 230.7 points per game combined, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 232.2 points per game combined, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 15-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Thunder and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +5000 +2000 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

