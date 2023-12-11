When the Dallas Stars play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

On the power play, Hintz has accumulated four goals and three assists.

Hintz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.