The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort, match up versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 138-136 win against the Warriors, Dort tallied 16 points.

In this piece we'll break down Dort's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 7.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 15.6 12 PR -- 14.4 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.9



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Jazz

Dort is responsible for attempting 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.9 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Allowing 119.7 points per contest, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are 27th in the NBA, conceding 27.8 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 13.8 makes per contest, 27th in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 19 5 8 0 0 0 0 3/5/2023 31 4 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 34 19 2 3 4 1 4 2/23/2023 36 11 11 4 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.