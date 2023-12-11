The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Giddey, in his most recent showing, had nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 138-136 win over the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Giddey's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.1 PRA -- 21.7 19.6 PR -- 17.5 16.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Jazz

Giddey has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 13.4% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Giddey's Thunder average 103.9 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 119.7 points per game.

The Jazz allow 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 27.8 per game, 27th in the league.

The Jazz allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 36 17 8 8 2 0 3 3/5/2023 32 24 9 9 4 0 2 3/3/2023 32 18 6 13 0 1 1 2/23/2023 38 18 11 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.