Chet Holmgren plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Holmgren posted 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 138-136 win versus the Warriors.

In this article we will break down Holmgren's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.1 18.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.1 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 27.4 29.1 PR -- 24.9 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Holmgren has made 6.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.9% of his team's total makes.

Holmgren is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Holmgren's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.9 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 119.7 points per game.

Giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are 27th in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.