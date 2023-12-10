Find out how each WAC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 27-2

8-0 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: W 60-57 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-5

7-2 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: W 66-59 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. SFA

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

6-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 74-69 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee

@ Middle Tennessee Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-12

5-4 | 14-12 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 91-55 vs McMurry

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Utah Tech

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

5-4 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 77-67 vs Weber State

Next Game

Opponent: Bethesda (CA)

Bethesda (CA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 58-40 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: Utah

Utah Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Utah Valley

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: W 68-38 vs Utah State

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Tarleton State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

2-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: L 57-42 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. UT Arlington

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 6-24

1-8 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 95-74 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 2-27

0-8 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 69-46 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

11. Seattle U

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-8 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: L 69-61 vs San Diego State

Next Game