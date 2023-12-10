Texas A&M vs. Memphis: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) welcome in the Memphis Tigers (6-2) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Memphis matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|150.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|150.5
|-310
|+240
Texas A&M vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- In the Aggies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Memphis has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Texas A&M is only 23rd-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but 22nd-best according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
