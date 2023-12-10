The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Texas A&M shoots better than 40.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 30th.

The 76.8 points per game the Aggies put up are only 2.8 more points than the Tigers give up (74).

Texas A&M is 4-1 when scoring more than 74 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.

The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67).

In terms of threes, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip in away games.

