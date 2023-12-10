The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 67 points per game are just four more points than the 63 the Texans give up.

Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it scores more than 63 points.

Tarleton State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67 points.

The 68 points per game the Texans average are 15.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (52.2).

When Tarleton State totals more than 52.2 points, it is 2-4.

Incarnate Word has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 68 points.

This year the Texans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5) Andjela Bigovic: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Teresa Da Silva: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Lexi Bull: 4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Tarleton State Schedule