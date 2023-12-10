The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 67 points per game are just four more points than the 63 the Texans give up.
  • Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it scores more than 63 points.
  • Tarleton State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67 points.
  • The 68 points per game the Texans average are 15.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (52.2).
  • When Tarleton State totals more than 52.2 points, it is 2-4.
  • Incarnate Word has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 68 points.
  • This year the Texans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.
  • The Cardinals make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

  • Elise Turrubiates: 9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)
  • Andjela Bigovic: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Teresa Da Silva: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Lexi Bull: 4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Jakoriah Long: 8.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 SFA L 80-67 Wisdom Gym
12/2/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 72-66 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Northwestern State L 59-51 Prather Coliseum
12/10/2023 Incarnate Word - Wisdom Gym
12/16/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.