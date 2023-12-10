The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) welcome in the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 70.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs give up.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 55.4 points.

TCU is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.

The 78.9 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 14.7 more points than the Panthers allow (64.2).

When TCU scores more than 64.2 points, it is 8-0.

Prairie View A&M has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (39%).

The Panthers make 44.1% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Gerlyn Smith: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Desiree Lewis: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG% Amauri Williams: 6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Prairie View A&M Schedule