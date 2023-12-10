The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank
60th 82.5 Points Scored 74.5 195th
2nd 53.0 Points Allowed 70.7 175th
127th 34.7 Rebounds 36.7 71st
57th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 90th
311th 5.5 3pt Made 4.7 340th
57th 16.3 Assists 9.7 345th
22nd 8.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

