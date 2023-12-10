The Fordham Rams (2-3) play the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game will tip off at 11:30 AM ET and be available via ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Fordham Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Rubin Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Robert Allen: 4.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Jason Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK C.J. Noland: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Texas vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank 277th 69.3 Points Scored 67.0 306th 8th 58.2 Points Allowed 68.8 137th 221st 32.3 Rebounds 34.0 155th 177th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 12.2 31st 81st 8.7 3pt Made 6.8 228th 289th 11.2 Assists 9.6 346th 130th 11.2 Turnovers 15.6 351st

