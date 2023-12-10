Michael Gallup has a favorable matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Eagles give up 260.3 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Gallup has 28 catches for 357 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted 47 times.

Gallup vs. the Eagles

Gallup vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 24.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 24.3 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to 24 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Gallup will play against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles allow 260.3 passing yards per contest.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 27 this season (2.3 per game).

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Gallup Receiving Insights

Gallup, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 12 games this year.

Gallup has been targeted on 47 of his team's 431 passing attempts this season (10.9% target share).

He has 357 receiving yards on 47 targets to rank 60th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

Gallup, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (2.7% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Gallup has been targeted two times in the red zone (2.5% of his team's 81 red zone pass attempts).

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

