How to Watch the Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 67.0 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 63.0 the Texans allow.
- When it scores more than 63.0 points, Incarnate Word is 3-0.
- Tarleton State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
- The Texans record 68.0 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 52.2 the Cardinals give up.
- Tarleton State is 2-4 when scoring more than 52.2 points.
- Incarnate Word is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 68.0 points.
- The Texans shoot 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans concede.
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Nina De Leon Negron: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
- Aliyah Collins: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Destiny Terrell: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Jorja Elliott: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Myra Bell: 6.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 67-57
|McDermott Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|W 57-44
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/2/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 103-52
|McDermott Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/13/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Edward's
|-
|McDermott Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.