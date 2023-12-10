Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Women's Big 12 Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Big 12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Big 12 Power Rankings
1. Texas
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 31-0
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: W 88-75 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Kansas State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 84-56 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: North Florida
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Baylor
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: W 99-37 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. TCU
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: W 85-41 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Lamar
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
5. West Virginia
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: W 107-43 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: W 76-35 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: L 92-76 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. UCF
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: W 72-45 vs New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. Houston
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: W 89-42 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
10. Kansas
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 76-56 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: W 67-52 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
12. Iowa State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: W 89-59 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
13. BYU
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 65-50 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
14. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 87-62 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
