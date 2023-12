Five games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the North Dakota State Bison and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kansas Jayhawks at Wichita State Shockers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at West Virginia Mountaineers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Xavier Musketeers at Cincinnati Bearcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Prairie View A&M Panthers at TCU Horned Frogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Iowa State Cyclones 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 -

