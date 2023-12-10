Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. BYU
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +800
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: W 90-74 vs Denver
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Houston
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +250
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: W 89-55 vs Jackson State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Iowa State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: W 107-56 vs Prairie View A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Baylor
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +700
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: W 78-60 vs Seton Hall
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
5. Kansas
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +280
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 73-64 vs Missouri
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
6. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs Arkansas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Green Bay
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big 12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 85-53 vs Bryant
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Dayton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: W 82-76 vs Oral Roberts
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. TCU
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1800
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: L 74-66 vs Clemson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Texas
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 77-50 vs Houston Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: W 72-57 vs Tulsa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Kansas State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: W 75-60 vs LSU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nebraska
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. UCF
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Ole Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. West Virginia
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 66-60 vs Drexel
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.