The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Johnston has averaged 16:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In seven of 25 games this year Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 11 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 11 18 Points 1 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

