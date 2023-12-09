How to Watch the UTEP vs. Portland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (5-5) face the UTEP Miners (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
UTEP vs. Portland Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots put up an average of 71.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 72.0 the Miners allow to opponents.
- Portland is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.
- UTEP is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Miners average just 4.1 more points per game (67.4) than the Pilots give up (63.3).
- UTEP is 2-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 5-3.
- The Miners shoot 40.1% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.
- The Pilots' 42.8 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Miners have given up.
UTEP Leaders
- Jane Asinde: 16.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 95-88
|Don Haskins Center
|11/30/2023
|Colorado State
|L 66-59
|Don Haskins Center
|12/3/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 90-66
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/20/2023
|UIC
|-
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Massimino Court
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.