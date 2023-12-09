The UTEP Miners (3-3) will meet the Portland Pilots (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UTEP vs. Portland Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland Players to Watch

Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Zita: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Petree: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Tac: 6.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.