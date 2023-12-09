Saturday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (5-5) against the UTEP Miners (4-5) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Miners are coming off of a 90-66 loss to UTSA in their last outing on Sunday.

UTEP vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 74, UTEP 65

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners' best victory this season came against the UMKC Kangaroos, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 245) in our computer rankings. The Miners brought home the 62-60 win at home on November 11.

The Miners have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UTEP is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 245) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 312) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 16 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

16 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and are giving up 72 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball.

