Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Saturday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Seguin has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Seguin has a point in 13 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Seguin has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Seguin goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 11 18 Points 2 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

