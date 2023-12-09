How to Watch the Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) hit the court against the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 69.7 points per game are equal to what the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
- Texas State is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.
- Oklahoma State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
- The 78.0 points per game the Cowgirls record are 23.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (54.7).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 54.7 points, it is 4-3.
- Texas State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.0 points.
- The Cowgirls shoot 47.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.
Texas State Leaders
- Tiffany Tullis: 10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG%
- Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%
- Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 60-52
|American Bank Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 65-57
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 79-41
|Strahan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/14/2023
|Denver
|-
|Strahan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
