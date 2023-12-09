The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Texas is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 69th.

The Longhorns average 6.1 fewer points per game (79.3) than the Huskies allow (85.4).

When Texas puts up more than 85.4 points, it is 3-0.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas put up 84.8 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.

The Longhorns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.0 away from home.

Texas sunk 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule