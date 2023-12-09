The Robert Morris Colonials (3-5) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Colonials put up an average of 62.6 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 50.6 the Aggies allow.

Robert Morris has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.

Texas A&M's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 62.6 points.

The Aggies put up 73.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 63.5 the Colonials give up.

Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

When Robert Morris gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 3-4.

The Aggies are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Colonials allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Colonials shoot 37.8% from the field, 5% higher than the Aggies concede.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Aicha Coulibaly: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG% Endyia Rogers: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 30.8 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule