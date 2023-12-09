How to Watch TCU vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) carry a seven-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- TCU is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 130th.
- The Horned Frogs record 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).
- When TCU puts up more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU posted 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, TCU performed better in home games last season, sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage on the road.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
