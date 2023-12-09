Saturday's game between the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) matching up at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

TCU vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson is 4-3-0 against the spread, while TCU's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of five out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 91.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +179 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 25.6 points per game.

TCU ranks 61st in the nation at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.2 more than the 25.9 its opponents average.

TCU knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (157th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 12.6 (235th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.6.

