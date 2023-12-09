How to Watch SFA vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) go up against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
SFA vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- In games SFA shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The 'Jacks are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 253rd.
- The 'Jacks score 5.2 more points per game (75.0) than the Cowboys give up (69.8).
- SFA has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SFA averaged 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the 'Jacks gave up 14.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (78.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, SFA performed worse in home games last season, making 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 42.7% percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 68-66
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 79-74
|Teague Center
|12/5/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|L 56-49
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/19/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.