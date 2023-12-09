The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Arena-Auditorium. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

SFA vs. Wyoming Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

  • Sam Griffin: 20.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Caden Powell: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Cam Manyawu: 10 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Akuel Kot: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brendan Wenzel: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

SFA vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank
104th 79.6 Points Scored 80.2 94th
96th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.3 185th
195th 33 Rebounds 30.5 289th
269th 8 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th
111th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 163rd
107th 14.6 Assists 14.3 123rd
351st 15.8 Turnovers 17.5 362nd

