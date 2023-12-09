How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- BYU vs Utah (TBA ET | January 1)
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Notre Dame vs Marquette (TBA ET | January 1)
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- Seton Hall has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights sit at 184th.
- The 75.8 points per game the Pirates record are 15.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (60.6).
- Seton Hall has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers Stats Insights
- Rutgers is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 45th.
- The Scarlet Knights' 67.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow.
- When Rutgers gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-1.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Seton Hall played better in home games last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.9.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better at home last season, sinking 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Rutgers averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (64.3).
- At home, the Scarlet Knights allowed 57.0 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (67.9).
- Rutgers knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (35.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|L 85-72
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|W 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 71-40
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/2/2023
|Illinois
|L 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 76-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|LIU
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/23/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Prudential Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.